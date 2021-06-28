fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.29
346.17
+ 0.94%
DIA
-2.14
346.59
-0.62%
SPY
-0.33
426.94
-0.08%
TLT
+ 1.46
140.55
+ 1.03%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.58
+ 0.01%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 28, 2021 12:33 pm
Gainers

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares rose 10.28% to $14.69 during Monday’s regular session. FAT Brands’s stock is trading at a volume of 205.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 545.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.6 million.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 9.76% to $47.65. Trading volume for GrowGeneration’s stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares rose 9.27% to $49.25. The current volume of 54.9 million shares is 75.8% of NIO’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $80.6 billion.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares increased by 8.19% to $16.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.8 million shares, making up 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock increased by 7.78% to $31.69. Trading volume for Jumia Technologies’s stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock increased by 7.7% to $31.16. As of 12:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 61.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Losers

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 15.23% to $16.76 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 535.2K, which is 106.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $268.3 million.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock declined by 9.39% to $12.7. Trading volume for Century Casinos’s stock is 274.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $375.4 million.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares decreased by 9.07% to $2.52. Trading volume for StoneMor’s stock is 406.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.1 million.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares decreased by 8.63% to $19.09. As of 12:30 EST, Tenneco’s stock is trading at a volume of 905.1K, which is 51.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares decreased by 8.23% to $40.28. The current volume of 466.0K shares is 58.95% of Red Rock Resorts’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock fell 8.06% to $8.1. Trading volume for Potbelly’s stock is 108.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.5 million.

