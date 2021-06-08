12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock rose 9.29% to $18.57 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.6K, accounting for 9.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $673.7 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares increased by 5.32% to $4.55. At the close, Sigma Labs’s trading volume reached 133.0K shares. This is 2.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares increased by 4.12% to $3.03. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 1.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 1.76% to $4.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.2K shares, which is 11.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock increased by 1.73% to $10.48. This security traded at a volume of 8.0K shares come close, making up 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares moved upwards by 1.72% to $2.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 934 shares, which is 0.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
Losers
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares declined by 9.26% to $29.82 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 151.7K, accounting for 6.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares fell 4.31% to $10.89. This security traded at a volume of 44.9K shares come close, making up 10.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $898.4 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares declined by 2.11% to $12.08. At the close, Polar Power’s trading volume reached 111 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $154.4 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares decreased by 1.36% to $2.92. At the close, Hudson Technologies’s trading volume reached 252 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares declined by 1.13% to $42.88. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 32.1K shares, which is 2.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock fell 0.9% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.6K, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $298.6 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
