Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 8, 2021 1:00 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $21.38 during Tuesday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $21.38 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 204.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $103.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 75.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved upwards by 3.24% to $11.46. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 798.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $2.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 11.6K, which is 71.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.52% to $95.54. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 86.8K, which is 43.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 2.41% to $5.93. The current volume of 25.0K shares is 20.5% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.3 million.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares fell 1.52% to $24.62 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.3K, which is 177.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock fell 1.38% to $244.1. The current volume of 817.7K shares is 49.72% of Aon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares fell 1.35% to $253.54. As of 12:40 EST, Willis Towers Watson's stock is trading at a volume of 252.5K, which is 26.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock fell 1.32% to $4.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.6K shares, making up 19.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 1.18% to $2.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 253.5K shares, making up 40.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares declined by 1.17% to $28.91. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 779.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

See also: Can I Claim Life Insurance as a Business Expense?

