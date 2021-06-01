12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares rose 4.8% to $105.99 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 95.1K shares, which is 17.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stock rose 3.87% to $26.02. At the close, Medallia’s trading volume reached 147.3K shares. This is 9.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $0.49. This security traded at a volume of 51.8K shares come close, making up 2.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares increased by 2.12% to $69.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 381.4K shares, which is 10.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 1.77% to $4.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 1.7% to $3.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 465.5K shares, which is 2.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock fell 4.34% to $55.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Cambium Networks’s trading volume hit 4.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares fell 4.15% to $62.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 42.5K, accounting for 1.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 3.78% to $6.11. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 23.8K shares, which is 0.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 2.83% to $8.25. WISeKey Intl Hldg’s trading volume hit 62.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.5 million.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) stock decreased by 1.25% to $15.89. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 12.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares decreased by 1.09% to $324.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 881.0K, accounting for 22.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
