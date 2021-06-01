12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 9.88% to $5.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 378, accounting for 0.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.