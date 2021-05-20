12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 6.89% to $7.29 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, RF Industries’s trading volume reached 54.3K shares. This is 85.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $72.6 million.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock increased by 6.22% to $364.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 480.3K, accounting for 43.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $4.05. At the close, Infobird Co’s trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares rose 0.93% to $32.23. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 0.9% to $24.4. Riot Blockchain’s trading volume hit 197.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock moved upwards by 0.88% to $21.65. This security traded at a volume of 681.6K shares come close, making up 15.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 4.46% to $17.36 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Maxeon Solar Technologies’s trading volume reached 31.3K shares. This is 3.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 4.32% to $1.11. This security traded at a volume of 540 shares come close, making up 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 3.48% to $2.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 2.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 2.78% to $5.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares decreased by 2.69% to $41.32. Agora’s trading volume hit 29.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares declined by 1.37% to $5.77. This security traded at a volume of 5.2K shares come close, making up 3.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
