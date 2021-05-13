12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock rose 4.99% to $3.78 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Hallmark Financial Servs’s trading volume reached 900 shares. This is 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 2.33% to $21.0. At the close, Oscar Health’s trading volume reached 18.3K shares. This is 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares rose 1.92% to $17.49. At the close, Navient’s trading volume reached 252.2K shares. This is 12.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares increased by 1.9% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 41.9K shares come close, making up 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.5 billion.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares increased by 1.77% to $22.98. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 478.0K shares, which is 33.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock moved upwards by 1.28% to $3.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 629 shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $292.8 million.
Losers
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) stock fell 3.85% to $45.06 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 573 shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $895.7 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock fell 3.74% to $2.06. Lion Group Holding’s trading volume hit 819 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares declined by 3.44% to $256.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 551.5K shares, which is 4.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 2.63% to $3.34. This security traded at a volume of 50.4K shares come close, making up 21.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares fell 2.06% to $33.89. At the close, Customers Bancorp’s trading volume reached 56.4K shares. This is 23.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 1.56% to $8.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
