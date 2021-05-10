12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock rose 3.62% to $4.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 447 shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) stock rose 2.97% to $65.0. At the close, StoneX Group’s trading volume reached 4.1K shares. This is 5.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $68.25. This security traded at a volume of 659.4K shares come close, making up 38.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $67.48. MetLife’s trading volume hit 407.6K shares by close, accounting for 7.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares increased by 1.37% to $61.99. At the close, U.S. Bancorp’s trading volume reached 56.9K shares. This is 0.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 billion.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock rose 1.32% to $15.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 164.4K shares, which is 17.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares fell 1.93% to $14.8 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 944, accounting for 1.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $448.0 million.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock declined by 1.7% to $17.36. This security traded at a volume of 282.5K shares come close, making up 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares decreased by 1.7% to $5.23. Itau Unibanco Holding’s trading volume hit 507.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 billion.
- OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) stock declined by 1.64% to $3.62. At the close, OptimumBank Hldgs’s trading volume reached 250 shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock declined by 1.59% to $1.24. This security traded at a volume of 6.4K shares come close, making up 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares fell 1.58% to $75.14. At the close, B. Riley Financial’s trading volume reached 4.4K shares. This is 1.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
