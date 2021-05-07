11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock increased by 1.87% to $18.5 during Friday’s after-market session. Ellington Financial’s trading volume hit 25.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $809.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) shares increased by 1.29% to $7.04. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.5K shares, which is 1.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares increased by 0.94% to $14.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.2K, accounting for 1.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares moved upwards by 0.76% to $1.98. At the close, Qudian’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 41.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.1 million.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares increased by 0.76% to $23.85. 360 DigiTech’s trading volume hit 36.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock fell 2.76% to $14.1 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 92.0K shares come close, making up 3.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 2.35% to $2.08. This security traded at a volume of 187 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares declined by 2.18% to $1.8. At the close, Broadway Financial’s trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock fell 2.08% to $5.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.8K shares, which is 0.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million.
- Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) shares decreased by 1.76% to $12.3. Velocity Financial’s trading volume hit 82.7K shares by close, accounting for 315.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $252.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares declined by 1.48% to $1.0. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.4 million.
