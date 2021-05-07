11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 2.64% to $3.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200 shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. read more