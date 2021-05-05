12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares increased by 9.42% to $6.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Arlo Technologies’s trading volume hit 123.8K shares by close, accounting for 8.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $528.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) shares increased by 6.96% to $76.34. At the close, Black Knight’s trading volume reached 453.5K shares. This is 49.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock increased by 6.8% to $24.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 246.1K, accounting for 20.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $20.75. At the close, Xperi Holding’s trading volume reached 24.3K shares. This is 3.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $98.0. This security traded at a volume of 3.4K shares come close, making up 0.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares increased by 3.7% to $525.0. This security traded at a volume of 45.9K shares come close, making up 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock declined by 13.46% to $50.18 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Fastly’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock declined by 8.03% to $31.3. This security traded at a volume of 12.2K shares come close, making up 3.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $349.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares fell 6.75% to $7.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.5K, accounting for 1.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $781.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock declined by 6.49% to $76.18. This security traded at a volume of 332.1K shares come close, making up 10.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 6.01% to $5.17. At the close, SemiLEDs’s trading volume reached 14.0K shares. This is 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares fell 3.16% to $76.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 45.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.7 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.