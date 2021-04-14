Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $8.92 during Wednesday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $8.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 497.2K, which is 26.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares rose 3.35% to $65.0. The current volume of 335.1K shares is 20.05% of Lincoln National's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock rose 3.34% to $27.77. ProAssurance's stock is trading at a volume of 117.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares moved upwards by 3.08% to $4.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.4K shares, making up 170.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares rose 2.67% to $29.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 557.7K, which is 21.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 2.52% to $24.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 234.3K, which is 8.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 3.7% to $11.85 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 616.4K, which is 33.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock decreased by 2.8% to $3.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.2K shares, making up 41.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock decreased by 2.7% to $31.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 482.7K shares, making up 20.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 2.3% to $3.56. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 83.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares declined by 1.59% to $9.92. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 54.4K, which is 45.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $322.9 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 1.34% to $71.29. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.1K shares, making up 10.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

