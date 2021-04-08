fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.96
328.66
+ 0.89%
DIA
+ 0.14
334.24
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 1.52
405.05
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 0.85
136.03
+ 0.62%
GLD
+ 1.85
160.90
+ 1.14%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 8, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $5.16 during Thursday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $5.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 54.1K, which is 70.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock increased by 3.71% to $10.97. The current volume of 533 shares is 133.58% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 3.22% to $73.39. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 145.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 3.0% to $24.16. The current volume of 191.0K shares is 6.6% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock rose 2.85% to $74.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 303.8K shares, making up 70.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares moved upwards by 2.46% to $18.28. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K, which is 19.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 3.29% to $3.81 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 44.2K, which is 11.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 3.06% to $2.54. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 80.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares decreased by 2.43% to $4.43. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 9.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares fell 2.31% to $27.32. Trading volume for Unum's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares declined by 1.77% to $4.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 757.4K, which is 31.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares declined by 1.64% to $42.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 59.0K, which is 16.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 billion.

