Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending September 19:

AppLovin Corp APP: With the pending addition to the S&P 500 Index, AppLovin is getting a lot of new interest from Benzinga readers. The addition sees the stock as a more prominent name and will lead to mutual funds and ETFs that track the index needing to buy shares of the company. Analysts are also taking note with several analysts raising their price targets on the stock. Benchmark raised the price target from $525 to $620, BTIG raised the price target from $547 to $664 and Wedbush raised the price target from $620 to $725. Shares hit an all-time high on Friday and could gain more attention next week.

Shell PLC SHEL: When investors think of Shell, they likely think of oil and while that is still very much the case, the company is also becoming a player in the fast-growing data center and AI sectors. Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL announced a partnership with Shell in the United Kingdom as part of the company's growth plans in the region. Shell will secure 24/7 carbon-free energy for Google under the partnership. With soaring energy demand and Shell's ability to help with energy needed for data centers, the stock could be one to watch.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA: The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel on late-night television by Disney could have a positive ripple effect for media company Comcast, a stock that saw increased interest from readers during the week. Comcast airs "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as its late-night show and while President Donald Trump has also called for the cancellation of Fallon, right now he's one of the limited late-night shows for viewers to tune into. Comcast could also be benefitting from strong early ratings for NFL games with the company having the rights to "Sunday Night Football.

Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW: The financial services company reported several company updates that led to the stock seeing strong interest from traders during the week. The company announced its August monthly figures with net new assets up 35% year-over-year. New brokerage accounts were up by 18% year-over-year in August. The report said investor engagement was strong during the month. The company also announced it is expanding its branch network due to increasing client needs. The strong report and increasing customer needs could signal a strong quarterly report coming and strong guidance as well.

Bank of America Corp BAC: The banking company hit new 52-week highs on Friday and saw strong interest from readers during the week. The stock saw multiple price target increases in recent days with Wells Fargo raising the price target from $56 to $60 and Citi raising the price target from $54 to $58. Bank of America could benefit from news of a new rate cut with a more favorable loan environment helping the banking sector.

