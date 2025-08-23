Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending August 22:

Heico Corporation HEI: The aerospace and defense stock saw strong interest from readers during the week, which comes ahead of third-quarter financial results on Aug. 25. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.13, up from 97 cents per share in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters. Analysts expect revenue to grow from $992.3 million in last year's third quarter to $1.11 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall. RBC maintained an Outperform rating on the stock head of earnings, while raising the price target from $315 to $335. A recent quarterly filing from Berkshire Hathaway showed the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate increased its position in Heico by 11% in the second quarter.

Snowflake Inc SNOW: The cloud company saw strong interest from readers during the week, ahead of second-quarter financial results on Aug. 27. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 27 per share, up from 18 cents per share in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in four straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts expect revenue of $1.09 billion, up from $868.8 million in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters. Along with momentum ahead of earnings, Snowflake could be in the spotlight with privately traded rival Databricks recently valued at $100 billion. For comparison, Snowflake has a market capitalization of $65 billion. Snowflake could remain hot thanks to the Databricks funding round and in the future if Databricks goes public. Snowflake analysts have been positive on the stock ahead of earnings with Citigroup maintaining a Buy rating and raising the price target from $245 to $250. Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $220 to $240. Bank of America Securities analyst Brad Sills said the company is seeing accelerated demand for its core data warehouse and Cortex AI.



Credo Technology Group Holding CRDO: The data infrastructure company saw strong interest from readers during the week, with several analysts recently raising price targets on the stock. The company is set to report first-quarter financial results on Sept. 3. Analysts expect earnings per share of 36 cents, up from 4 cents per share in last year's first quarter. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings last quarter and have beaten estimates in five of the last 10 quarters, along with three quarters that met expectations. The company has been more consistent with revenue growth, beating analyst estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters. Analysts expect revenue to grow from $59.7 million in last year's first quarter to $190.8 million in this year's first quarter.

Nordson Corporation NDSN: The tech solutions company saw strong interest from readers and the stock price was up over 6% for the week. The company recently reported third quarter financial results with revenue and earnings per share both beating Street consensus estimates. Nordson saw year-over-year revenue growth of 12% with all three main segments posting growth, including Medical and Fluid Solutions up 32% and Advanced Technology Solutions up 17%. With shares rising on the week on the strong earnings and shares up 11% year-to-date, Nordson could be a stock to watch.

Robinhood Markets HOOD: The stock and cryptocurrency brokerage company saw increased interest from readers during the week likely related to a monthly company update and news that the company is advancing its prediction market offerings. Robinhood will offer prediction markets on NFL contests for the upcoming season and for matches featuring the Power 4 schools (Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC) for NCAA Football. The addition could lead to new account creations from customers in states where online sports betting is not yet legal, or increased account balances and funding for customers who want to use the updated service. The company's July update said platform assets were up % from the month of June and funded customers were up around 160,000 from June to July. The news comes on top of recently reported second-quarter financial results where the company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenue.

