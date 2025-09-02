Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for August 2025 and a look at how the interest compares to recent months. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Aug. 29 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $645.05

52-Week Range: $481.81 to $649.62

Year-to-Date Return: +10.3%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: 1 st /1 st /1st

/1 /1st First Half 2025 Search Rank: 1st

2. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $156.71

52-Week Range: $29.31 to $190.00

Year-to-Date Return: +108.4%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: 3 rd /4 th /Not in Top 20

/4 /Not in Top 20 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 4th

3. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $333.86

52-Week Range: $209.64 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: -12.0%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: 4 th /2 nd /2nd

/2 /2nd First Half 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

4. BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI

Current Price: $4.05

52-Week Range: $1.17 to $13.36

Year-to-Date Return: -35.4%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: Non in Top 20 in any

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

5. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Current Price: $162.63

52-Week Range: $76.48 to $186.65

Year-to-Date Return: +34.8%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: 14 th /9 th /7th

/9 /7th First Half 2025 Search Rank: 9th

6. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $232.14

52-Week Range: $169.21 to $260.10

Year-to-Date Return: -4.8%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: 10 th /19 th /6 th

/19 /6 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 12th

7. BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR

Current Price: $43.62

52-Week Range: $1.93 to $161.00

Year-to-Date Return: +523.1%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/9 th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

8. Ethzilla Corp ETHZ

Current Price: $2.81

52-Week Range: $0.66 to $17.75

Year-to-Date Return: +54.4%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/12 th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

9. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Current Price: $174.11

52-Week Range: $86.62 to $184.48

Year-to-Date Return: +25.9%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: 2 nd /3 rd /5 th

/3 /5 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

10. Opendoor Technologies OPEN

Current Price: $4.45

52-Week Range: $0.51 to $5.87

Year-to-Date Return: +178.1%

May/June/July 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/3rd

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in August.

11. Figma Inc FIG

12. SoundHound Inc SOUN

13. Hims & Hers Health HIMS

14. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

15. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

16. Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI

17. Joby Aviation Inc JOBY

18. Eli Lilly and Company LLY

19. AppLovin Corporation APP

20. Circle Internet Group CRCL

Why It's Important: The most-searched tickers for the month of August saw plenty of movement in the top 20, with three newcomers to the top 10 and several stocks making noticeable moves up and down.

Palantir was one of the biggest movers in the month. After being ranked in the top 4 in both May and June, the stock fell out of the top 20 in July, only to find its way to second in August. The stock saw increased attention from retail traders and also from short seller Citron Research, which questioned the company's premium valuation.

Another notable move for the month of August was Nvidia slipping in the rankings once again. Once a staple in the top three positions, Nvidia fell to fifth place in July and now slips to ninth place for the month of August. The fall happens in the same month the company beat analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue and announced strong guidance.

Ethereum ETH/USD treasury company BitMine jumped up two spots to seventh place for the month of July as investors continue to show interest in cryptocurrency treasury public companies. Ethzilla, another Ethereum treasury company ranks eighth in August, climbing up four spots. The company previously traded under the ticker ATNF.

Opendoor, a popular retail investor stock, fell to 10th place for the month of August, but continues to rank higher than many other well-known names.

New to the top 10 for the month of August were BioXcel Therapeutics, Ethzilla and Palantir. BioXcel was highly volatile in August with several days seeing trading halts for the stock. The company announced topline results for its at-home Phase 3 safety trial for BXCL501, to treat agitation from bipolar disorders or schizophrenia during the month.

Several stocks that ranked between 11 and 20 in July held the same positions in August. New to the list was Figma at 11th place, which went public on July 31. Also returning to the top 20 was recent IPO Circle, which went public in June and ranked fifth in June before dropping out in July.

AEye Inc LIDR, Incannex Healthcare IXHL and Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT went from ranking in the top 10 in July to not being in the top 20 in August.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.