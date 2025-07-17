Tesla Doesn't Have A Minivan, Is Model Y L As Close As It Gets?

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA is releasing a new six-seater three-row version of the bestselling Model Y in China.

While customers outside China await details on a potential global launch, the new vehicle could be one of Tesla's closest to resembling a minivan.

What's Next For Tesla?

With declining sales and demand, Tesla investors and analysts are awaiting more details on new vehicle models from the EV giant.

Tesla hasn't unveiled new global vehicles, but is launching the Model Y L, an upgraded version of the popular EV, in China this fall.

The new six-seater, three-row vehicle is expected to help Tesla in the Chinese market, where it has been losing market share to competitors.

A report from Electrek breaks down the vehicle’s specifications and compares them to those of other Tesla models. The Model Y L has extra length and height than the Model Y and also provides more legroom for passengers in the third row.

The company has not announced plans to bring the new vehicle to markets outside of China.

Read Also: Tesla Just Staged An Epic Comeback In This Crucial European Market

For comparison, Tesla currently offers third-row options for the Model X and Model Y, accommodating up to seven people. Reviews of these third-row options typically note that the third row is small and primarily suitable for seating children and small adults comfortably.

Given the increased size and passenger room of the Model Y L, the vehicle is likely to see strong demand outside of China among families.

Tesla fans have been asking for larger models, such as a minivan, for years, but Tesla has remained focused on tackling the car and SUV markets, as well as the pickup truck sector, with the Cybertruck.

The EV Giant's Bold Move

The EV giant also unveiled the Robovan in October, which is said to seat up to 20 people and can be used to transport cargo. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied back to a user requesting a passenger van with a picture of the Robovan. The vehicle could enter production in 2026, according to some reports.

Many automotive companies offer vehicles across multiple classes of vehicles like cars, SUVs, vans and trucks. Others focus on just one or two areas.

For Tesla, which has focused on the profitability of electric vehicles, a minivan may not make sense with the costs and the demand.

Still, it might seem ironic that the company run by Musk doesn't have vehicles with more seating options. Musk has fathered more than 10 children and has been actively encouraging parents to have as many children as possible, as the world faces population declines.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is up 0.7% to $323.80 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $182.00 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 15% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock