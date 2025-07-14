Tesla Just Staged An Epic Comeback In This Crucial European Market

Tesla Inc. TSLA has faced declines in deliveries in many European regions, which could be attributed to weaker demand for electric vehicles, calls for boycotts over CEO Elon Musk's political views, or increased competition from other companies in the region.

While many European companies are seeing Tesla take a hit in year-over-year metrics, one country saw Tesla reclaim its position at the top in June.

What Happened: Tesla recently reported second-quarter deliveries that came in ahead of analyst estimates, which could be the result of a comeback in June that wasn't quite expected.

The United Kingdom is one of several European markets where Tesla struggled during the first half of 2025, as other companies overtook the EV company in terms of market share and delivery figures.

Tesla was fourth among electric vehicle companies for market share in the United Kingdom in May, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), as reported by CleanTechnica.

Tesla staged a rebound in June, moving back into first place with an electric vehicle market share of 16.1%. Tesla's battery-powered EV market share ranked ahead of VW (7.5%), BMW (7.2%) and Ford (6.4%).

Tesla had deliveries of 7,719 units in the month of June, according to the report, which marked the company's largest monthly volume since March 2023.

The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 ranked as the third and sixth bestselling vehicles overall in the month of June, respectively, when factoring in electric vehicles and traditional automotives.

Why It's Important: The United Kingdom is one of the larger European markets and Tesla's rebound in the country should not be overlooked.

June electric vehicle market share in the country hit 35.9%, made up of 24.8% for battery-powered and 11.2% for plug-in hybrid EVs. That is up from 28.2% in June 2024, according to the report.

The overall automotive sector was up 7% year-over-year in the month of June, with 191,316 vehicles sold.

With electric vehicles making up a rising proportion of the overall automotive market, the United Kingdom is a key market for Tesla, one it likely can't afford to drop too far down in terms of market share.

The June results show a notable comeback, and investors will be closely watching developments in the United Kingdom and other European countries in the second half of 2025.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is up 0.4% to $314.75 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $182.00 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 17% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: Shutterstock