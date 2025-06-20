Elon Musk's Tesla To Expand Model Y Lineup With New 6-Seater Version: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA is reportedly working on a 6-seater variant of the Model Y crossover SUV.

What Happened: "The much rumored about 6-seater Model Y made an appearance in the firmware," Electrek reported on Thursday, citing a post on X by Tesla leaker Green.

The report also said that the model does not appear to be "China-only as some of the speculations said."

Tesla currently offers a 6-seater variant in the Model X, while also offering 5- and 7-seater versions of the car.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Tesla is focused on the company's highly anticipated Robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk has said that the Robotaxi operation will initially include over 10 Model Y Robotaxis.

Tesla is also planning to shut down its Texas Gigafactory over the Fourth of July Weekend to carry out some maintenance and repair work in the facility's production line.

What could also prove to be a major boost for the company is the NHTSA announcing an update to regulations, which aims to provide exemptions to Autonomous Vehicles in the U.S. from the safety standards.

Elsewhere, Musk also shared that the company is working closely with the billionaire's AI venture, xAI, to develop autonomous driving tech as well as humanoid robots.

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com