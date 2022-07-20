ñol

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 8:25 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL.

Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him.

When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."

Cramer said he doesn’t want to be in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM.

Although Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN is a very good company, Cramer said he prefers Halliburton Company HAL over the former.

Cramer said MP Materials Corp MPX is "definitely a buy right here. I think it makes a lot of sense."

State Street Corp STT is "just okay," Cramer said. "You’ve got to be involved with a Wells Fargo & Company WFC. Much better."

Cramer said Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT is "incredibly speculative." He recommends taking a pass on it.

