Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL.
Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him.
When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
Cramer said he doesn’t want to be in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM.
Although Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN is a very good company, Cramer said he prefers Halliburton Company HAL over the former.
Cramer said MP Materials Corp MPX is "definitely a buy right here. I think it makes a lot of sense."
State Street Corp STT is "just okay," Cramer said. "You’ve got to be involved with a Wells Fargo & Company WFC. Much better."
Cramer said Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT is "incredibly speculative." He recommends taking a pass on it.
