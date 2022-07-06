Why Jim Cramer Says 'You Should Just Take Every Penny' And Buy Disney

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t like companies that are not making money, when asked about Cloudflare, Inc. NET. However, he added that the company is doing well and its CEO Matthew Prince should come on the show.

The "Mad Money" host said that MP Materials Corp MP has been a "good stock to buy in the $20s and it’s almost there. May I suggest you do that."

Cramer recommended buying Dow Inc DOW "in the $40s."

When asked about Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS, he said, "Everybody hates oil so much, we’ve got to do more work. But I like the idea in principle."

Cramer recommended buying Morgan Stanley MS over Citigroup Inc. C.

When asked about Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD, Cramer said, "If Warner Brothers Discovery at $14 is a buy, then you should just take every penny and buy The Walt Disney Company DIS."

The "Mad Money" host said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is at $5 and that "makes no sense to me." Cramer also added that he doesn’t have any catalyst to recommend the stock.

Cramer said he can’t recommend Danaos Corporation DAC.

