Elon Musk Confesses To A 'Penchant' For This Piece Of Clothing

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 6, 2022 7:11 AM | 2 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confessed his penchant for “creative socks” — something that sets him apart from Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus.

What Happened: Musk tweeted about his love for socks on Tuesday.

Musk also said that sock tech is “so advanced” these days you can “get pretty much anything in sock form these days!”

Musk’s tweet attracted a response from Markus, who said, “I only have like 30 pairs of gold toe black socks so I don’t have to find the match when I do laundry.”

Musk said he found gold toe socks “inevitably off kilter & washed out – a little troubling aesthetically & arguably a bit corpo.”
See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Musk, who had a brief hiatus from Twitter last week, made a comeback with a barrage of wordplay involving hosiery. 

For Tesla fans, a number of socks are made available on the company’s online merchandise store including the $30 “Tesla Wordmark Sock Set” and the currently out-of-stock “Cybertruck Icon Sock Set”

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 2.55% higher at $699.20 in the regular session and fell 0.25% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Elon Musk Takes 'July 4' Dig At Twitter With Paul Revere Meme

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusdogecoinElon MuskNewsSocial MediaGeneral