Elon Musk Confesses To A 'Penchant' For This Piece Of Clothing

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confessed his penchant for “creative socks” — something that sets him apart from Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus.

What Happened: Musk tweeted about his love for socks on Tuesday.

I must confess to a penchant for creative socks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022

Musk also said that sock tech is “so advanced” these days you can “get pretty much anything in sock form these days!”

Musk’s tweet attracted a response from Markus, who said, “I only have like 30 pairs of gold toe black socks so I don’t have to find the match when I do laundry.”

I find the gold toe sock – inevitably off kilter & washed out – a little troubling esthetically & arguably a bit corpo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022

Musk said he found gold toe socks “inevitably off kilter & washed out – a little troubling aesthetically & arguably a bit corpo.”

Why It Matters: Musk, who had a brief hiatus from Twitter last week, made a comeback with a barrage of wordplay involving hosiery.

Sock Con, the conference for socks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022

For Tesla fans, a number of socks are made available on the company’s online merchandise store including the $30 “Tesla Wordmark Sock Set” and the currently out-of-stock “Cybertruck Icon Sock Set”

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 2.55% higher at $699.20 in the regular session and fell 0.25% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

