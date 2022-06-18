Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, General Motors, Disney And A Company Betting Big On Bitcoin

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

Stocks continued to tumble, as the S&P 500 fell by 5.8% this week, all 11 of its sectors are now down more than 15% from their recent highs. The Dow finished the week 4.8% lower, closing below the 30,000 mark, its biggest drop since October 2020. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 4.8% for the week.

Investors remain on edge as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday underscored the Fed’s mission to fight inflation, he pointed to the strength of the consumer even as the falling markets are taking a bite out of household incomes.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Here's Why Large Shareholder Ark Invest Is Bullish On Potential Roku And Netflix Merger," by Chris Katje, looks at the reasons Ark Invest is bullish on the potential combination of Roku Inc ROKU and Netflix Inc NFLX.

In "Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will 'Explode North' The Moment This Happens," Adam Eckert explains the bold call made by Galaxy Digita CEO Mike Novogratz on Bitcoin BTC/USD, and what will trigger a reversal in the price drop.

"General Motors Unveiling Blazer EV: Here's What Investors Should Know And The Vehicle's Premiere Date," by Chris Katje, details how General Motors Company GM is planing to unveil the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV on July 18.

The Bears

"Elon Musk Sees These 2 Prominent EV Makers Headed Toward Bankruptcy," by Rachit Vats, looks at why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk believes that electric vehicle startups Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and Lucid Group Inc LCID are headed toward bankruptcy.

In "How Many Subscribers Disney Could Lose Due To Setback In India," Shanthi Rexaline explains how The Walt Disney Company DIS will be impacted after being outbid by Paramount Global PARA for the multi-year rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

"How Low Does Bitcoin Have To Fall Before MicroStrategy Is Forced Out Of Its Massive Pile Of Coins?" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, underscores the potential for MicroStrategy Inc MSTR to face a margin call as Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price falls below $20,000.

