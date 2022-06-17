Disney World Visitors Complain Some Attractions Lack Air Conditioning

While the Walt Disney Co. DIS likes to remind everyone that it’s a small world after all, it's becoming a sweatier world too for an increasing number of visitors to Walt Disney World in Orlando due to a noticeable reduction in air conditioning.

What Happened: The Inside the Magic blog pointed out a Twitter TWTR post by Chris White, a civil engineer and blogger at The Disney Driven Life, that called attention to a warmer than normal resort.

“Is it just me or is Disney cutting costs by operating buildings at higher temperatures?” White tweeted. “Most buildings are noticeably warmer than previous visits.”

White also highlighted the Spaceship Earth attraction was none too cool, tweeting, “I’m pretty sure SSE has AC. There’s no way WDW would build an unconditioned attraction here. Plus there are codes for ventilation etc.”

What Happened Next: Some Disney-loving Twitter denizens offered their theories. The account @pitt_fan51 opined "Working in HVAC, I did notice this a lot on our trip. However, parts are really difficult to get right now if any of the equipment needs parts replaced which I am really assuming is true.”

The account @danmmeyer chimed in, tweeting, “100% so many indoor attractions have been much warmer the past 2 years than in years past. at least imo. SSE is down right warm to hot the last time I rode it.” https://twitter.com/danmmeyer/status/1537234545363197953

And the account @CynicalDisney added, “I actually work in Commercial HVAC in Orlando and you are 100% correct. To my sense, it’s 78° inside most spots, where it used to be 72°. They’re mostly on a chiller system, maybe converting to VRF in some spots. It should not be a factor. Stupid Energy Star recommendations.”

This week’s weather in Orlando has been in 90s, with a peak of 99 degrees Fahrenheit reached on June 15. No one from Disney responded to White’s initial tweet on the perceived lack of cool air at the park’s attractions.

Photo: 3282700/Pixabay.