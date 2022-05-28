Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coinbase, Tesla, Apple, Nvidia, Planet Fitness And This Legacy Automaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

Investors finally got a break this week, as all three major indexes finally registered a gain for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended seven straight weeks of losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average brought an eight-week losing streak to a close.

The S&P 500 was up 6.09% for the week, the Nasdaq saw an even bigger comeback with a gain of 6.45%, and the Dow Industrials advanced by 5.79%.

While the rally brings a moment of relief to the markets, storm clouds remain on the financial horizon. Investors are staying cautious in light of the Fed's May meeting minutes, released this week, which show agreement by central bank officials for proceeding with multiple 50 basis point rate hikes.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Cathie Wood Continues To Show Faith In Bitcoin, Ethereum: Loads Up On 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks," by Rachit Vats, looks at how many shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Block Inc SQ were scooped up on the dip this week by Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management.

In "Apple App Store Analysis: This Fitness App Just Passed Facebook, Snapchat, Amazon, Netflix And Disney+," Adam Eckert reveals why the Planet Fitness Inc PLNT mobile app has taken the top spot in the "Top Free Apps" section of the iOS App Store.

"Nvidia Announces New Liquid-Cooled GPUs: How It Will Double Data Center Computing Power," by Shanthi Rexaline, details the first data center PCle GPU with direct chip liquid cooling unveiled by Nvidia Corporation NVDA at "Computex 2022," in Taiwan.

The Bears

"Ford To Pay $19.2M In Multi-State Settlement For False Advertising Claims," by Akanksha Bakshi, looks at a multi-state settlement involving Ford Motor Company F over allegations that the automaker falsely represented real-world fuel economy and payload capacity for various hybrids and pickup trucks.

In "Tesla Battery Permit For Giga Texas Challenged By Environmentalists: Here's What They Want," Rachit Vats explains why a group of environmentalists has requested the city of Austin to withhold Tesla Inc’s TSLA permits for building a battery cathode facility near the Colorado River.

"Workers Rebel Against China's Major Apple Supplier, Question Country's Covid Decree," by Anusuya Lahiri looks at why low-wage workers at an Apple Inc AAPL supplier in Shanghai are rebelling against their supervisors.

