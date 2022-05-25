ñol

Tesla Battery Permit For Giga Texas Challenged By Environmentalists: Here's What They Want

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla had a previous run in with environmental activists over its Giga Berlin factory.
  • The developments in Austin, Texas come after Tesla was kicked out of S&P 500 ESG index.
A group of environmentalists has requested the city of Austin to withhold Tesla Inc’s TSLA permits for building a battery cathode facility near the Colorado River, local news publication Austonia reported citing a letter from the activist group.

What Happened: In a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a group named People Organized in Defense of Earth and Her Resources said the manufacturing process will require a substantial amount of water and chemicals, which would result in forming a hazardous waste stream.

“Where will the toxic waste end up? How will Austin ensure that it doesn’t pollute the water?” the letter asked.  

The activist group is demanding that the city wait on permit approval until the company makes commitments to engage with the community and protect the environment. 

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: 'Ridiculous,' 'Wacktivism:' Cathie Wood, Elon Musk React To Tesla's Removal From S&P 500 ESG Index

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Tesla has been confronted by environmental activists. The EV maker’s Giga Berlin factory, which opened earlier this year, struggled to secure approvals for months after local activists opposed its opening.  

The development comes a week after Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500 ESG index, which includes companies that follow environmental, social and governance principles. 

Price Action: Tesla closed 6.9% lower at $628.2 on Tuesday.

