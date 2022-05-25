Apple App Store Analysis: This Fitness App Just Passed Facebook, Snapchat, Amazon, Netflix And Disney+

A fitness application claimed the number one ranking in Apple Inc's AAPL app store this week, passing several popular apps on its way to the top.

What To Know: The Planet Fitness Inc PLNT mobile app, which offers training videos, exercise tutorials, progress tracking and club access, has taken the top spot in the "Top Free Apps" section of the iOS app store.

The fitness app was ranked 194th at the end of April, according to data from SimilarWeb. It climbed more than 100 spots by the middle of May before surging past popular apps near the top of the list including Meta Platforms Inc's FB Facebook and Instagram, Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co's DIS Disney+.

On May 16, the Planet Fitness app climbed into the runner-up position behind TikTok and remained there for about a week before claiming the crown from the short-form video app in recent days.

Planet Fitness announced that it would allow teenagers between 14 and 19 years of age to workout for free in its clubs from May 16 to Aug. 31 using a "unique High School Summer Pass key tag." This seems to have caused a surge in download volume.

It remains to be seen whether the company will be able to convert freeloading teenagers into customers, but Planet Fitness has, at the very least, caught a boost in Apple's app store rankings.

PLNT Price Action: Planet Fitness shares have traded between $62.86 and $99.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.88% at $65.63 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Blake Patterson from Flickr.