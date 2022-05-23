Computex 2022, a key global computing event organized in Taiwan, gets underway this week, as a hybrid event. The five-day event kicks off on Monday and is being co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association.

Chip titans Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Micron Technology, Inc. MU are all presenting at the event. Intel Corporation INTC, however, is conspicuously absent.

AMD: AMD CEO Lisa Su delivered a pre-recorded keynote address early Monday, wherein she delved into the company's PC products for gamers, creators and enthusiasts.

AMD executives discussed the company's latest Ryzen 6000 mobile processors launched at the CES 2022. It is based on the 6nm technology, powered by Zen3+ CPU core and RDNA 2 graphics architecture and being marketed as one that would power the slimmest of notebooks.

The company announced it would launch a new chip codenamed Mendocino, aimed at mainstream, high-volume Windows and ChromeOS notebooks. The new Ryzen laptop chip combines four Zen 2 CPU cores and the latest RDNA 2 graphics and will be based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited'sTSM 6nm processor node technology. The company says that, with a single charge, the battery can power up for over 10 hours. Mainstream laptops armed with the chip will be priced between $399 and $699, AMD said.

Su also unveiled the next-gen Ryzen desktop processor, named Ryzen 7000. The processor will migrate to the new AM5 platform that would feature LGA 1718 socket. The AM4 compliant AMD 600-series lineup will consist of new performance-driven chipsets, namely X670E, X670 and B650.



Related Link: Why This Analyst Recommends AMD And These 3 Chip Stocks As His Favorite Semiconductor Plays

Nvidia: Nividia's keynote is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Monday. Nvidia executives are scheduled to discuss how AI is powering the enterprise data center and also delve into the company's latest products and technologies for gamers and creators.

On Wednesday, Richard Kerris, Nvidia's VP, Omniverse Developer Platform, will share details on the opportunities simulation brings to 3D workflows and the next evolution of AI.

Related Link: Is Nvidia A Software Play? What This Analyst Sees As 'Software-Only Monetization Opportunities'

Micron: Micron will deliver a keynote speech at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The memory chipmaker's SVP and chief strategy officer David Moore will present on the topic "The Era of Pervasive, Data-Driven Experiences." CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will shed light on the company's commitment to its operations and partnerships in Taiwan.

AMD closed Friday's session down 3.28% to $93.50, according to Benzinga Pro data. Nvidia slipped 2.51% to $166.94 and Micron ended 0.72% lower at $68.90.