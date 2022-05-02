Cramer Says This Stock Is Very Cheap

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Johnson Controls International plc JCI is very cheap.

When asked about Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG, Cramer said, "I don’t think they’ll set the world on fire, but they’re okay."

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI isn’t working, he noted.

Also Read: Jim Cramer Names Meta Platforms Top Pick For CNBC Stock Draft: His Reasoning Might Surprise You

When asked about Olin Corporation OLN, Cramer recommended sticking with Dow Inc. DOW.

Cramer said he doesn’t like PG&E Corporation PCG. He recommended the caller to cut his shares in half, and take the profit.

When asked about Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, Cramer said Nucor Corporation NUE is better than the former.

When asked about Rite Aid Corp RAD, he noted, "Best of breed is CVS Health Corporation CVS."

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr