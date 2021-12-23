Jim Cramer Believes These Stocks Are 'Terrific'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he believes Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is terrific. "I could tell you it’s a couple of bucks ahead of itself, but I think you’ve got a winner there," he added.

When asked about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), Cramer said he is in favor of firms that are literally making money now.

"There was a period where you could in to something and the company not make money and you’d do OK. That company’s got to deliver on the earnings. It just has to."

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in case of assisted living stocks. However, Cramer added he doesn’t like the group in general as "too many things can go wrong because of omicron."

Cramer said although he likes The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) very much, but he prefers Morgan Stanley to Schwab.

Cramer said he doesn’t like companies that are not making money, when asked about C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI). "The only one that’s not making money that I really like is Snowflake," he added.

The Mad Money host recommended buying more of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and believes it is a "terrific company."

Roblox Corporation’s (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David is good, he commented. "Now that is one of my couple metaverse names…That remains a solid metaverse name."

When asked about Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR), Cramer said, "No, no, look, I saw there was an article in some publication saying Ford Motor was ready for a fall. As soon as I see that I say go buy some Ford."

With Ford making money and having a dividend yield of 2%, he said, "That’s what we’re looking for — companies that are making money in the EV-ICE space."