Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Pfizer, Bank Of America, Beyond Meat, GameStop, AMC, Overstock And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a major pharmaceutical company and a faux meat producer.

A Bitcoin mining company and a national theater chain were among the bearish calls seen.

It was a rough week for the markets, as the Nasdaq fell nearly 3%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 slipped 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively. There appeared to be a rotation from high-growth tech names to consumer staples, as investors eyed a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, along with rising inflation and the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "How Pfizer Is Getting Into Cannabis With $6.7B Arena Pharma Deal" by Nina Zdinjak describes how Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is entering the cannabis space with the $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) under which Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction.

"Bank Of America Is Bouncing: Here's Why It Could Be Ready For Takeoff Soon" by Tyler Bundy outlines how Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares moved higher after Federal Reserve officials signaled Wednesday they are prepared to raise interest rates at least three times next year in response to rising inflation.

"Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Trading Higher Today" by Adam Eckert reports on how Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock got a boost after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from an Underweight rating to a Neutral rating and raised its price target.

The Bears

In "Analyst Advises Against Buying The Dip In AMC, GameStop: 'They May Even Be Shorts'" Wayne Duggan writes about new data indicating that buying the dip in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) could be a costly mistake.

"Why Bitcoin Mining Stock Cleanspark Is Falling Today" by Adam Eckert looks at why Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) began trading lower this week after the company announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Wayne Duggan write about the prospect of a continued sell-off of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) in "Overstock Analyst Cuts Price Target, Predicts Soft Q4 Numbers" after one Wall Street analyst raised concerns about the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

