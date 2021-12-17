Ford, Volkswagen See Massive Declines In November New Car Registrations In European Union

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) led the decline in new car registrations in the European Union last month, data from European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed.

What Happened: Overall, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell 20.5% to 713,346 units in November, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline this year.

Top three nations — Germany, Italy and Spain — recorded double-digit declines during the month, ACEA said.

The Detroit, Michigan-based Ford’s new car registrations in November plummeted 43.7% year-on-year to 25,070 vehicles.

Germany’s Volkswagen, which enjoys the largest share in the region, saw registrations slump 33.7% in November to 152,848 vehicles, compared with a year ago.

Registrations have declined 1.6% year-on-year to 2,251,970 vehicles so far this year for Volkswagen, implying a market share of 25.3%. For Ford, the year-to-date decline is 17.3%, at 365,675 vehicles, implying a market share of 4.1%.

“Eleven months into the year, the impact of the microchip shortage on vehicle output dragged the EU’s year-to-date sales performance into negative territory, and this despite 2020’s record low base for comparison,” the ACEA said.

In Germany, the largest market, registrations of new cars further weakened (-8.1%) year-to-date, compared to a year ago.

