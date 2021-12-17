 Skip to main content

Ford, Volkswagen See Massive Declines In November New Car Registrations In European Union
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2021 4:16am   Comments
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) led the decline in new car registrations in the European Union last month, data from European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed.

What Happened: Overall, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell 20.5% to 713,346 units in November, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline this year.

Top three nations — Germany, Italy and Spain — recorded double-digit declines during the month, ACEA said.

The Detroit, Michigan-based Ford’s new car registrations in November plummeted 43.7% year-on-year to 25,070 vehicles. 

See Also: Volkswagen Beats Xpeng, Li Auto And Nio Numbers For Octobers With Its ID. Series Deliveries In China

Germany’s Volkswagen, which enjoys the largest share in the region, saw registrations slump 33.7% in November to 152,848 vehicles, compared with a year ago.

Registrations have declined 1.6% year-on-year to 2,251,970 vehicles so far this year for Volkswagen, implying a market share of 25.3%. For Ford, the year-to-date decline is 17.3%, at 365,675 vehicles, implying a market share of 4.1%. 

“Eleven months into the year, the impact of the microchip shortage on vehicle output dragged the EU’s year-to-date sales performance into negative territory, and this despite 2020’s record low base for comparison,” the ACEA said.

In Germany, the largest market, registrations of new cars further weakened (-8.1%) year-to-date, compared to a year ago.

See Also: Ford Sold Nearly As Many Electric Mustangs As The Traditional Variant In November, 8% Higher Than Previous Month

