Why Bitcoin Mining Stock Cleanspark Is Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
Why Bitcoin Mining Stock Cleanspark Is Falling Today

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is trading lower Wednesday after the compay announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Cleanspark reported a quarterly earnings loss of 15 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for earnings of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $27.14 million, which beat the estimate of $23.26 million.

Fiscal-year 2021 revenues totaled $49.4 million, representing an increase of 400% year-over-year.

Cleanspark finished the quarter with $18 million in cash and 627 Bitcoins. Total assets reached $317.5 million during the company's fourth-quarter.

Cleanspark is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges.

CLSK Price Action: Cleanspark has traded as high as $42.60 and as low as $10.40 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 11.60% at $10.71 at time of publication.

Photo: SergDE from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

