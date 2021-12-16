QQQ
-10.21
407.26
-2.57%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.36
360.17
-0.1%
SPY
-3.92
474.52
-0.83%
TLT
-0.11
149.36
-0.07%
GLD
+ 1.95
164.20
+ 1.17%

Overstock Analyst Cuts Price Target, Predicts Soft Q4 Numbers

byWayne Duggan
December 16, 2021 4:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Overstock Analyst Cuts Price Target, Predicts Soft Q4 Numbers

The sell-off in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) over the past month continued on Thursday after one Wall Street analyst raised concerns about the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Curtis Nagle reiterated a Buy rating for Overstock and cut his price target from $110 to $100.

Related Link: Long Overstock, Short Wayfair? A Potential E-Commerce Pair Trade Ahead Of Earnings

The Thesis: On Thursday, Nagle said he is seeing three fourth-quarter trends that suggest Overstock’s fourth-quarter numbers won’t be as strong as he had previously anticipated.

First, the overall holiday season has been choppy so far for online shopping. Second, Nagle said rising online advertising rates and changes to the Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) privacy policy may be headwinds for Overstock this quarter. Finally, Nagle has observed a slowdown in overall online furnishings spending in December compared to November.

Web traffic has been a strong predictor of sales for Overstock in the past, and Nagle said traffic has softened in early December.

Fortunately for investors, Nagle said Overstock shares still represent an attractive buying opportunity after dropping more than 38% in the past month.

“We believe a weaker than expected 4Q is largely priced into shares (down 37% from peak on 11/19 vs. flat for S&P 500) and we see valuation as attractive at 0.8x 2022 EV/sales,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2022, Nagle said Overstock still has plenty of growth levers to pull, and he prefers the stock over competitor Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W). Bank of America is projecting 43.4% EPS growth in 2022 and 12.3% sales growth for Overstock.

Benzinga’s Take: It’s been a tough month for Overstock.com investors, but long-term holders should keep the recent swoon in perspective. Overstock shares have still narrowly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date in 2021 and have more than doubled the S&P 500’s return over the last three years.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Facebook Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Big Investments For A Big Vision'

Facebook Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Big Investments For A Big Vision'

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were retreating Tuesday after the social media giant reported yet another quarter of huge profits and impressive growth. read more
How Much Of Apple's Revenue Is At Risk From China's Energy Crisis?

How Much Of Apple's Revenue Is At Risk From China's Energy Crisis?

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have lagged the market in the past three months as investors try to determine how large of an issue supply chain disruptions will be for the iPhone maker. read more
3 Big Winners From Google's Play Store Fee Cut

3 Big Winners From Google's Play Store Fee Cut

Following changes Apple, Inc. read more
Here's What Apple Investors Need To Know About iPhone 13 Carrier Subsidies

Here's What Apple Investors Need To Know About iPhone 13 Carrier Subsidies

The annual iPhone launch is the biggest product of the year for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), but it’s also a major sales catalyst for wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), AT&T Inc.</ read more