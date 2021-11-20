Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Nvidia, General Motors, Alibaba, Activision Blizzard And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a top computer chip company and a big three automaker.

A video game publisher and China's biggest online retailer were among the bearish calls seen.

There were mixed-signals from the markets this week, as the Dow Jones fell and the S&P 500 was flat on Friday as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe hit banking, energy and airline stocks. Meanwhile, strength in technology stocks drove the Nasdaq to a record high.

Also in the past week, President Joe Biden signed a $1.2-trillion infrastructure law, and the U.S. House approved the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill on Friday.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Nvidia Analyst Raises Price Target By 78%: 'Chipmaker Has Largest TAM Expansion Opportunity In All Of Tech'" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at why the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s shares received a big upward price target revision from Credit Suisse shortly ahead of the graphic chipmaker's quarterly results.

"GM Undergoing Re-Rating With Electric-Vehicle Foray In Mind: Wedbush Reiterates Bullish Thesis" by Madhukumar Warrier examines how the conversion of General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)'s massive customer base to electric vehicles over the coming years represents a transformational opportunity for the legacy automaker.

In "Why This Plug Power Analyst Sees 61% Upside Potential" Shanthi Rexaline explains how Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a huge beneficiary of the thrust on the hydrogen economy amid the green energy drive.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

Nike Betting On The Metaverse With NIKELAND In Roblox: What Investors Should Know

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

The Bears

"Cronos Stock Continues To Dive After Earnings Report Delay, BofA Lowers Price Target" by Nina Zdinjak looks at how cannabis company Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) had to delay filing third-quarter earnings due to pending impairment charges for its U.S. CBD activities.

"Analysts Slash Price Targets On Alibaba On Dismal Q2 Performance, Outlook" by Anusuya Lahiri highlights why analysts have cut their price targets for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), China's biggest online retailer.

Anusuya Lahiri reports on an analyst's decision to downgrade Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) as the company's CEO faces misconduct allegations in "JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral".

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airline Citing Cost Pressure

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Is Ford Planning To Sell Its Rivian Stake? Jim Cramer Weighs In

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.