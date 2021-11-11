Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday continued to buy shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) on the dip.

The popular stock picker’s investment firm bought 1.25 million shares — estimated to be worth $28.19 million based on the latest closing price— in the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics company.

Palantir shares closed 7.13% lower at $22.52 a share on Wednesday, extending losses from Tuesday. The stock has plummeted 14% in the past five days.

The latest trade is Ark’s second such buy after months of booking profit in the stock.

RBC Capital on Wednesday downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target to $19 a share from $26. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria cited deceleration on both Government and Commercial (ex-SPAC) businesses among other reasons for the downgrade.

Palantir beat third-quarter revenue and met earnings estimates lifted by low-margin government-focused contracts, disappointing investors seeking more growth on the commercial side.

Ark deployed three of the active exchange-traded funds — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW), the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) to buy PLTR shares on Wednesday. The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) too owns shares in Palantir.

The four ETFs held 31.72 million shares — worth about $769.36 million, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

Here are some of the other key Ark trades on Wednesday: