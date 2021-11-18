JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral
- JPMorgan analyst Alexia Quadrani downgraded Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $88, down from $100, implying a 37.1% upside.
- The ongoing misconduct allegations against CEO Bobby Kotick suggest an overhang will remain on the shares, Quadrani tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst says continued adverse press reports and "fresh allegations" give her pause on the company's ability to hire and retain talent and execute on its pipeline.
- Without resolution of these challenges, Activision shares will not be able to outperform, contends Quadrani.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.55% at $63.85 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
