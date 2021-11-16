Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $65 to $35.

Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 7.7% over the past five sessions and 18.6% over the past month amid continued volatility following the company's third-quarter earnings results.

Robinhood Markets reported a quarterly loss of $2.06 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.36 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $365.00 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $431.27 million by 15.4%.

See Also: Why Lowe's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $32.87.