 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $65 to $35.

Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 7.7% over the past five sessions and 18.6% over the past month amid continued volatility following the company's third-quarter earnings results.

Robinhood Markets reported a quarterly loss of $2.06 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.36 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $365.00 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $431.27 million by 15.4%.

See Also: Why Lowe's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $32.87.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOD)

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Robinhood Markets
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Cathie Wood Buys $13.7M In Disney And Sells $7.95M In Google On Monday — Here Are Other Key Trades
Robinhood Markets Insider Trades $800K In Company Stock
Citadel's Ken Griffin On Robinhood Meme Stock Saga: 'Fascinating To Be In The Center Of That Conspiracy'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com