QQQ
+ 0.00
394.61
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-3547.26
60059.48
-5.58%
DIA
+ 0.01
361.23
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.04
467.39
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.48
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
174.20
-0.01%

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airlines Citing Cost Pressure

byAkanksha
November 16, 2021 7:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airlines Citing Cost Pressure
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $59 (implying an upside of 20%) from $63.
  • The analyst expects greater cost pressure associated with the company's short-term labor ramp-up and IT investments than previously forecasted.
  • O'Brien says this will weigh on Southwest's medium-term profitability, which will result in the shares underperforming versus other airlines.
  • Also, read Southwest Inks 15-Year Agreement With Velocys For Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $48.75 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley, Evercore Cut Price Target On This Domestic Carrier

Morgan Stanley, Evercore Cut Price Target On This Domestic Carrier

Barclays Upgrades Southwest To Overweight, Sees 38% Upside

Barclays Upgrades Southwest To Overweight, Sees 38% Upside

JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines

JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines

Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected When Twitter Reports Q1