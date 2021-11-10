​​​​​​​Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Palantir, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday, while Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 790 mentions, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 538 mentions.

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 444 and 352 mentions, respectively.

Apart from graphics chipmaker Nvidia and payment company PayPal, the other stocks trending on the forum include cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), food delivery platform DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH), consumer lending platform Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares fell almost 12% in Tuesday’s regular trading session, extending losses on a second-straight straight day after a Twitter poll from CEO Elon Musk over the weekend asked his followers whether he should sell 10% of his shares in the company.

Palantir Technologies is seeing high interest on the forum after the Peter Thiel-backed company reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, while earnings met estimates.

Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, while monthly transacting users declined from the preceding second quarter.

Upstart Holdings has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on the forum after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 12% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $1,023.50 and further lost less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $1,023.00.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.3% lower in the regular trading session at $467.38 and further lost almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $466.48.

Palantir Technologies shares closed almost 9.4% lower in the regular trading session at $24.25 and further lost 0.6% in the after-hours session to $24.10.

