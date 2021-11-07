Elon Musk Twitter Followers Vote For The Tesla CEO To Sell 10% Of His Company Holdings, He Says He Accepts The Outcome

The result of a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) poll by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is final, and a majority of his followers say he should sell 10% of his company stock.

What Happened: On Saturday, Musk tweeted a poll asking his followers to vote on his decision, saying the survey was in response to concerns about unrealized gains being a way for wealthy people to avoid paying taxes.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

The final result of the 3,519,252 votes was that 57.9% supported the sale, while 42.1% were opposed. Musk tweeted on Sunday that he acknowledged the results.

I was prepared to accept either outcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

The architect of the proposed billionaires tax that prompted the Twitter poll is Oregon Senator Ron Wyden who chairs the Senate finance committee. “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” said Wyden. “It’s time for the billionaires income tax.”

In September, Musk responded to Wyden’s original proposal, he tweeted: “Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you.”

