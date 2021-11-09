 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palantir Tops Q3 Consensus, Clocks 18 $10M+ Deals
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Palantir Tops Q3 Consensus, Clocks 18 $10M+ Deals
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $392 million, beating the consensus of $385 million.
  • Revenue Drivers: U.S. commercial revenue grew 103% Y/Y. Palantir added 34 net new customers. Commercial customer count increased 46% Q/Q.
  • Palantir closed 54 deals of $1 million or more, of which 33 contracts were worth $5 million or more and 18 deals at $10 million or above. The total remaining deal value grew 50% Y/Y to $3.6 billion.
  • Margins: The adjusted operating margin expanded 500 bps to 30%. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose 400 bps to 30%.
  • Palantir held $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $101 million in operating cash flow.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.04 was in line with the consensus.
  • Outlook: Palantir sees Q4 revenue of $418 million above the consensus of $401.9 million. It expects FY21 revenue of $1.53 billion above the consensus of $1.51 billion.
  • Palantir raised the adjusted free cash flow outlook to over $400 million, up from above $300 million. It reiterated annual revenue growth of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 0.82% at $26.97 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Why Palantir Shares Are Rising Today
Notable Palantir Technologies Insider Trades $50M In Company Stock
Corporate Officer Of Palantir Technologies Trades $3.9M In Company Stock
Why Palantir Shares Could Soar Over This Key Level
Is Palantir Technologies Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com