fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
380.26
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 406.12
47389.03
+ 0.86%
DIA
-0.02
354.10
-0.01%
SPY
-0.13
452.36
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.85
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.35
+ 0%

Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On These 3D Printing Stocks; Pfizer, Peloton, Alibaba, Google Are Other Key Trades From Monday

byRachit Vats
August 31, 2021 5:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On These 3D Printing Stocks; Pfizer, Peloton, Alibaba, Google Are Other Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led investment firm Ark Invest on Monday snapped up shares in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) and Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM), further lifting its exposure in the 3D printing sector.

Ark Invest bought 138,600 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.18 million — in 3D Systems Corp on the day shares of the company rose 0.47% higher at $30.13.

3D System Corp shares rose 21% in a single session earlier this month after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings

See Also: Pinduoduo, Alibaba, JD, Pfizer — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday

The New York-based Ark Invest bought the shares in 3D Systems Corp via the Ark ​​Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). Ahead of Monday’s trade, ARKQ held 2.68 million shares, worth $80.47 million, in 3D Systems. 

Shares of the company, which is also part of Ark's 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) — an ETF dedicated to the 3D printing industry — have risen about 9% so far this year.

The popular investment firm also snapped up 534,575 shares — estimated to be worth $3.28 million — in Nano Dimension. 

Nano Dimension shares closed 0.99% higher at $6.13 on Monday. 

ARKQ held 7.07 million shares, worth $42.95 million shares in Nano Dimension ahead of Monday’s trades. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $6.8M In 3D Printing Marketplace Shapeways' SPAC

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday:

  • Bought 91,400 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.27 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:  PFE). Shares of the pharma company closed 0.34% higher at $46.76 on Monday.

  • Bought 115,515 shares — estimated to be worth about $11.72 million — in  Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON). Shares of the company closed 2.74% lower at $101.48 on Monday. 

  • Sold 4,808 Class C shares — estimated to be worth about $13.99 million — of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). GOOG shares closed 0.64% higher at $2,909.39 on Monday.

  • Shed 15,089 shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), while continuing to pile up shares in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Small Cap Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed about 16,621 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.68 million — in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), nearly decimating all of its exposure held in on of its three exchange traded funds.  read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Palantir Shares For 5th Straight Session — Here Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest is piling up shares of data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) on every dip. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Another $29M To Palantir Stake After Q2 Earnings Beat, Buys DraftKings On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up 1.156 million shares — estimated to be worth about $28.78 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR).   read more

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Twitter, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) as the shares of the data analytics firm soared amid strong customer growth in its U.S. commercial business reported for the second quarter.   read more