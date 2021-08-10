Why 3D Systems Shares Are Trading Higher Today

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

3D Systems reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $162.6 million, which beat the estimate of $143.28 million.

3D Systems said its revenue results reflect double-digit growth on a consecutive quarter over quarter and year over year basis.

"Not only is the global economy rebounding, but additive manufacturing is being implemented at an increasing rate in production as companies seek a more capable and flexible supply chain for critical components," said Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems.

Price Action: 3D Systems has traded as high as $56.50 and as low as $4.60 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 12% at $31.75.