Pinduoduo, Alibaba, JD, Pfizer — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday

byRachit Vats
August 29, 2021 11:08 pm
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up yet more shares in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), its fourth straight-session buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform.

Ark Invest bought 62,767 shares — estimated to be worth $5.94 million — in Pinduoduo via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). 

Shares of the Chinese e-commerce platform jumped 22% on Tuesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit. Pinduoduo shares closed 1.28% lower at $94.63 on Friday. 

Including the latest buy, ARKF piled up 207,891 shares in four straight trades last week.

Ahead of Friday’s trade, ARKF held 558,101 shares — worth $53.5 million — in Pinduoduo. Besides ARKF, no other ETF currently holds PDD shares. 

The popular investment firm, which has been shedding shares in China’s Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) but buying JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), had earlier this month sold all the shares that it held in Pinduoduo via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

See Also: Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Friday:

  • Bought 351,289 shares — estimated to be worth about $16.37 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:  PFE) on the dip. Shares of the pharma company closed 1.65% lower at $46.60 on Friday.
  • Shed 13,593 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.17 million — in Alibaba, on the day when shares of the e-commerce giant closed 3.49% lower at $159.47. 
  • Bought 38,130 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.9 million  — in JD.com. Shares of the company closed 0.79% lower at $76.43 on Friday. 

