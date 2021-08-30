Pinduoduo, Alibaba, JD, Pfizer — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up yet more shares in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), its fourth straight-session buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform.

Ark Invest bought 62,767 shares — estimated to be worth $5.94 million — in Pinduoduo via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Shares of the Chinese e-commerce platform jumped 22% on Tuesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit. Pinduoduo shares closed 1.28% lower at $94.63 on Friday.

Including the latest buy, ARKF piled up 207,891 shares in four straight trades last week.

Ahead of Friday’s trade, ARKF held 558,101 shares — worth $53.5 million — in Pinduoduo. Besides ARKF, no other ETF currently holds PDD shares.

The popular investment firm, which has been shedding shares in China’s Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) but buying JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), had earlier this month sold all the shares that it held in Pinduoduo via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

