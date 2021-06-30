Walmart And Boeing Lead The DIA In Another Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Thursday as investors continue to weigh President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal and prepare for the Fourth of July weekend ahead.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.61% to $344.95

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.07% to $354.74

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.08% to $428.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) were among the top gainers.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the few losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

