Walmart And Boeing Lead The DIA In Another Mixed Day For The Markets

byHenry Khederian
June 30, 2021 4:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Thursday as investors continue to weigh President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal and prepare for the Fourth of July weekend ahead.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.61% to $344.95
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.07% to $354.74 
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.08% to $428.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) were among the top gainers.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the few losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Nio Inc’s (NYSE:NIO) stock rallied again Wednesday as bullish sentiment in the electric vehicle sector soared… Read More

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company succeeded in expanding its data-center chip market share from 1.8% in 2018 to 8.9% in the first quarter… Read More

Over the past few weeks, shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have made a large move higher. But in doing so, they've become very overbought… Read More

