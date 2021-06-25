Nike And Wells Fargo Lead The SPY Higher Friday

U.S. indices continued higher Friday after President Joe Biden declared that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators.

Investors also continue to weigh recent comments from Fed Chair Powell, who indicated inflationary pressures would abate.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.36% to $426.61

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.72% to $344.45

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.12% to $349.46

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) were among the top gainers for the S&P500 Friday.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

