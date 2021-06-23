fbpx
Former Wall Street Floor Trader: Tesla Is Going To $700

byAaron Bry
June 23, 2021 12:03 pm
Former Wall Street Floor Trader: Tesla Is Going To $700

Longtime trader David Green thinks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has more room to run. 

“Tesla is going to bust through here … I think it’s going back to $700,” he said. 

Green’s comment was made Wednesday morning on Live Trading With David Green on BenzingaTV, a morning trading show in which he live trades the open on Benzinga. Shares of TSLA were up 4% as of late Wednesday morning. The company received a positive note late Tuesday from Morgan Stanley. 

Stocks Discussed On The Show

In addition to Tesla, Green also was bullish on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO), Clover Health Investments Corp  (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). 

He also discussed Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH), GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC). 

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss. 

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch

About The Show

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, click here or follow it on Facebook

Photo by Beat Jau on Unsplash

