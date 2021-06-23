Former Wall Street Floor Trader: Tesla Is Going To $700

Longtime trader David Green thinks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has more room to run.

“Tesla is going to bust through here … I think it’s going back to $700,” he said.

Green’s comment was made Wednesday morning on Live Trading With David Green on BenzingaTV, a morning trading show in which he live trades the open on Benzinga. Shares of TSLA were up 4% as of late Wednesday morning. The company received a positive note late Tuesday from Morgan Stanley.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

In addition to Tesla, Green also was bullish on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO), Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR).

He also discussed Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH), GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC).

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.