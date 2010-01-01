Aaron Bry

Benzinga Editor

Record-Breaking Discounts On Clothes, Electronics For Holiday Season, Says Adobe
Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) released its annual holiday shopping forecast Thursday and expects consumers to see record-breaking deals this season
Here's Why Real Estate Stocks Got Crushed Tuesday
The stock market took a hit on Tuesday as treasury yields continued to inch higher. But real estate stocks got hit particularly hard, with the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE) closing down nearly 2%.
Stocks To Watch If Interest Rates Start To Fall
Treasury yields continued to rise on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield reaching its highest level since 2007.
Las Vegas Sphere Debut Was A Huge Hit: Here Are Stocks That Could Benefit
Sphere, located at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, is a $2 billion orb for hosting concerts, sporting events and other entertainment. It opened over the weekend with a U2 concert and videos quickly spread on social media as users marveled at the futuristic design and unique concert-viewing experience. 
Robinhood CEO: 'There's A Gigantic Financial Services Industry That's Waiting To Be Disrupted'
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) CEO Vladimir (Vlad) Tenev joined CNBC’s Power Lunch on Friday to di
New Yorkers Blast Mayor Eric Adams For 'Slow And Muted' Response To Heavy Floods
More than five inches of rain has fallen in Central Park since Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service, the most rainfall in New York City since Hurricane Ida hit the city two years ago.
Pershing Capital's Bill Ackman Whiffed On Netflix, Bets Big On Google's AI Potential
Pershing Capital founder Bill Ackman took losses on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and confirmed investments in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) during CNBC’s
NVIDIA Faces Raids In France: Investigation Into Market Practices Underway
French officials raided several of NVIDIA Corp’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) offices in the country as part of a probe into potential anticompetitive practices by the company.
This Man Helped Make Kobe Bryant Nearly $500M — Now He's Working With Travis Kelce
Unless you live under the world’s biggest rock, you’ve probably heard about Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce’s new romance with Taylor Swift.
White Boy Rick, Cannabis Industry Donate $50,000 To Michigan Children In Need: 'We're Trying To Help Foster Kids'
Rick Wershe, also known as "White Boy Rick," has raised and donated $50,000 to Love For A Child, an organization that helps foster kids in Michigan.
A False Recession Signal Is Here: Analyst Torches Theory Around Industrial Stocks
Industrial stocks are getting a lot of attention from investors as a potential recession sign.
Biden Makes Historic Visit To UAW Picket Line, Tells Autoworkers 'You Deserve Raise'
President Joe Biden made history on Tuesday by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to join a picket line during a major strike.
Is Cybertruck A Failure? Here's What People Are Saying About The EV And Elon's Thoughts On Potential Flop
After multiple production delays and years of anticipation, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fans are finally starting to see Cybertrucks on the road.</
Get Out The Popcorn: Florida's DeSantis To Debate California Governor Newsom — A General Election Preview Perhaps?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom have agreed to a televised debate in November, which will air on Fox News.
'There's No Chance China Or Anyone Else Can Keep Up With Us,' Jamie Dimon Tells Detroit Crowd
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon visited Detroit on Wednesday to mark the 10 years since JP Morgan’s $200-million investment in the city.
Trader Turns $22,000 Into $10M In One Day: Insider Trading Or Genius In Cisco-Splunk Deal?
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced this morning that it will be acquiring Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), a California software data company, for around $28 billion or $157 a share.
Rich People Aren't Spending As Much At Steakhouses: Recession Warning Sign?
Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) reported earnings before Thursday's market open, slightly beating EPS and revenue estimates. The company saw weaker growth in the fine dining sector compared to the more casual restaurants it owns.
Jamie Dimon's Visit To Detroit Marks 10 Years Since JPMorgan Chase's $200M Investment In The City
Ten years ago, Detroit was still recovering from the 2007/2008 Great Recession in which hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs and Detroit’s biggest industry, the auto industry, was struggling.
'People's Lives Are Getting Worse And Worse': UAW Strikers, Supporters Decry Corporate Practices
The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against all three major U.S.
How The Auto Workers Strike Is Affecting Car Value, Used Vehicle Stocks
The United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain told media Thursday night that the union will strike against the “big three” major U.S. auto manufacturers for the first time ever.

