McDonald's And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices are trading higher despite worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data. While jobless claims slightly missed consensus estimates, they fell for the sixth straight week.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.04% to $340.35. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.47% to $423.61.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top gainers in the Dow Jones.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top losers Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

