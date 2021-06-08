Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors weighed a weakened 10-year treasury yield and the IRS chief stating that Congress should provide clear authority requiring large cryptocurrency transfers be reported to the IRS.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.05% to $336.76

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed slightly lower by 0.1% to $346.25

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.02% to $422.28

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday included Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Top losers for the QQQ Tuesday included Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Elsewhere On The Street

