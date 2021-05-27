Boeing, Intel Lead The DIA Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected U.S. jobless numbers as well as reports that President Joe Biden will propose a $6-trillion budget.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.37% to $332.88. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.05% to $419.29.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) were among the top leaders for the Dow Jones Thursday.

Boeing shares were trading higher Thursday amid overall market strength. The company earlier agreed to pay a $17-million fine for production lapses related to the 737.

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) lost the most ground for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

